'Grey's Anatomy:' Abigail Spencer Replaces Bridget Regan as Owen's Sister

ABC has cast Abigail Spencer as Owen's sister Megan Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, a role previously held by Bridget Regan.

The recasting is due to scheduling conflicts with Regan who also stars on TNT's The Last Ship alongside Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane, Variety reported.

The character of Megan has been referenced throughout Grey's Anatomy with Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister finally making an appearance during Season 13 after she was presumed dead.

Megan, while serving in the army, was romantically linked to Owen's best friend Nathan (Martin Henderson), who is now involved with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Spencer will appear as Megan as part of multi-episode arc in Season 14, noted The The Hollywood Reporter with a love triangle expected to take place between Megan, Nathan and Meredith.

Spencer is also slated to return for Season 2 of NBC's Timeless.

Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 14 on ABC starting Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.