'Karate Kid' Sequel Series with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka Set for YouTube

Actors Ralph Macchio (L) and William Zabka of 'Cobra Kai' speak onstage during the YouTube Red Originals Presentation portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

The original Karate Kid is receiving a television sequel series from YouTube that features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles from the film.

The series titled Cobra Kai, will air on YouTube's paid streaming service YouTube Red with 10 half-hour episodes in 2018, Deadline reported.

Cobra Kai is being written and executive produced by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar).

The show picks up 30 years after the events of the first Karate Kid with Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who is struggling without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

"The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it," global head of original content at YouTube Susanne Daniels said in a statement. "The Karate Kid became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today."

"Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid," added Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg. "Cobra Kai will be a true continuation of the original films - packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes. We can't wait to reignite the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.