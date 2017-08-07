Freeform Renews 'Famous in Love' for Season 2

Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, "Famous in Love" stars Bella Thorne as Paige, an ordinary college student who gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. She must now navigate her new star-studded life—and undeniable chemistry with her two co-leads —while uncovering the truth about what happened to a missing, famous popstar.

Freeform's drama Famous in Love staring Bella Thorne has been renewed for a second season.

The announcement was made Thursday during a Facebook Live session with the cast as they thanked fans of the series for all of their support.

Famous in Love from Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King, features Thorne as a new actress in Hollywood who is navigating the highs and lows of being a star and the chemistry she shares with two of her co-stars.

5 Ways Kylie Jenner Is Just Like Your Best Friend IRL In the premiere episode of 'Life of Kylie', Kylie shows the world how good of a BFF she is.

Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves also star.

"We're so proud to be continuing our relationship with Marlene King and this incredibly talented cast, said Freeform executive vp programming and development Karey Burke in a statement. "Famous in Love has resonated with nearly 30 million fans [factoring in linear, digital across all episodes] across the U.S. and we couldn't be happier to deliver another season of this addictive series."

Famous in Love will return to Freeform in 2018.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.