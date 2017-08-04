Tina Fey to Appear in Season 2 of NBC's 'Great News'

NBC has confirmed Tina Fey is joining the cast of its sitcom, Great News.

The television newsroom-set show stars Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz and John Michael Higgins. Season 2 is to begin Sept. 28.

"How we feel knowing that the legendary Tina Fey is coming to #GreatNews next season," the network's Twitter account said Thursday, along with a GIF of Fey waving her hands in the air and the words, "High Fiving a Million Angels" underneath.

Fey has a decades-long history with NBC& dash;first as a writer and player on Saturday Night Live, then as star of the sitcom, 30 Rock, a comedy she co-created.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.