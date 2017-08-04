Tina Fey to Appear in Season 2 of NBC's 'Great News'
NBC has confirmed Tina Fey is joining the cast of its sitcom, Great News.
The television newsroom-set show stars Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz and John Michael Higgins. Season 2 is to begin Sept. 28.
'SCTV' Vet Andrea Martin Goes Full Cheerleading Intern for NBC's Comedy 'Great News'
Andrea Martin stars in the new NBC comedy 'Great News', created by '30 Rock' scribe Tracey Wigfield.
"How we feel knowing that the legendary Tina Fey is coming to #GreatNews next season," the network's Twitter account said Thursday, along with a GIF of Fey waving her hands in the air and the words, "High Fiving a Million Angels" underneath.
Fey has a decades-long history with NBC& dash;first as a writer and player on Saturday Night Live, then as star of the sitcom, 30 Rock, a comedy she co-created.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.