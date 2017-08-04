Sylvester Stallone to Guest Star on 'This is Us'
Rocky and The Expendables icon Sylvester Stallone has booked a guest appearance on NBC's family drama, This is Us.
"Can you guess what special guest star we're going to see in Season 2? The one and only... @TheSlyStallone! #ThisIsUs," the show's Twitter account said Thursday.
Can you guess what special guest star we're going to see in Season 2?
The one and only... @TheSlyStallone! #ThisIsUs #TCA17
— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 3, 2017
Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, the flashback-heavy series follows the lives of a pair of white twins and the same-aged, black brother their parents brought into the family the day they were born. Season 2 is to begin Sept. 26.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.