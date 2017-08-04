Netflix Renews 'Anne (with an 'E')' for a Second Season

CBC and Netflix say they have ordered a second season of Anne (with an E), their period drama starring Amybeth McNulty as the titular, teen heroine.

Production on 10 new episodes is to begin this fall. They are expected to start streaming in 2018. Season 1 is available on Netflix now.

Co-starring Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Corrine Koslo, Dalila Bela, Aymeric Jett Montaz and Lucas Jade Zumann, the show is based on the Canadian, young-adult novel, Anne of Green Gables, by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

"This exquisite series has drawn universal acclaim and introduced Anne Shirley to an entirely new generation, reaching an audience of 4.5 million in Canada," Sally Catto, general manager of programming for CBC, said in a statement Thursday. "We know that the inspired cast and entire team will deliver an unforgettable second season."

"Anne Shirley is one of Canada's greatest gifts to the world. We can't wait to bring Anne's next chapter to Netflix members globally," added Elizabeth Bradley, Netflix's vice president of content.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.