'Hawaii Five-0' Alums Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park Reunite After Exit

Pictured Left to Right: Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly and Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua

Former Hawaii Five-0 stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park reunited this week.

The 48-year-old actor and 43-year-old actress spent time together Wednesday in Vancouver, B.C., after leaving the CBS series ahead of Season 8.

"#Cousins #reunited Until next time, #Vancouver!" Kim captioned a photo on Instagram of himself with Park.

CBS announced in June that Kim and Park, who played Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua for seven seasons, were departing the show. Kim later addressed his exit amid rumors he and Park were offered 10 to 15 percent less than co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

"I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week," the actor confirmed July 5. "Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue."

CBS responded by saying it "tried very hard" to keep Kim and Park on the series by offering "large and significant salary increases." Network executive Kelly Kahl maintained as much in an interview with The Wrap at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this week.

"We love both those actors and did not want to lose them," Kahl said. "We made very, very strong attempts to keep them and offered them a lot of money to stick around. We wanted them to stick around."

"It's kind of an unfortunate byproduct of having a successful, long-running show, that sometimes you lose cast members," he added. "We tried our darndest to keep them."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.