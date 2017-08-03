Tyler Christopher Lands Role on 'Days of Our Lives'

Actor Tyler Christopher poses in the press room with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has landed a role on Days of Our Lives, but isn't revealing any details about who he will play.

"I want to thank @nbcdays for welcoming me into their home. Although I can't comment on the character, @carlivatiron has handed me a gem of a story I am eager for you [to] see," the actor tweeted, referring to Ron Carlivati, the current head writer of Days and former head writer for GH.

Christopher announced last September he would not continue on General Hospital as the beloved character, Prince Nikolas Cassadine, after contract talks with show producers broke down.

Christopher, 44, began playing Nikolas in 1996.

Carlivati‏ posted a photo of the actor on Twitter Thursday, along with the message: "International Man of Mystery... #whowillhebe #waitandsee #days."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.