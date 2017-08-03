Tyler Christopher Lands Role on 'Days of Our Lives'
Former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has landed a role on Days of Our Lives, but isn't revealing any details about who he will play.
"I want to thank @nbcdays for welcoming me into their home. Although I can't comment on the character, @carlivatiron has handed me a gem of a story I am eager for you [to] see," the actor tweeted, referring to Ron Carlivati, the current head writer of Days and former head writer for GH.
Emmy Winner Eileen Davidson Returns to 'Days of Our Lives'
Salem’s favorite witch is back…or is she? Eileen Davidson's return to 'Days of Our Lives' is wrapped in secrecy.
Christopher announced last September he would not continue on General Hospital as the beloved character, Prince Nikolas Cassadine, after contract talks with show producers broke down.
Christopher, 44, began playing Nikolas in 1996.
Carlivati posted a photo of the actor on Twitter Thursday, along with the message: "International Man of Mystery... #whowillhebe #waitandsee #days."
I want to thank @nbcdays for welcoming me into their home. Although I can't comment on the character, ... https://t.co/XTJpkCbp91
— Tyler Christopher (@Tyler2929) August 3, 2017
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.