A New Empire Rises in 'Narcos' Season 3 Trailer

A new drug cartel comes to power in the latest trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's hit crime drama, Narcos.

The clip, released Thursday, features series star Pedro Pascal as DEA agent Javier Pena as he takes on the new drug lords of Colombia following the death of Pablo Escobar at the end of Season 2.

"The people want to see the godfathers in handcuffs and that's what they're gonna get," Pascal says in reference to The Cali Cartel which consists of four men including boss Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), his brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), hitman Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and godfather Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

"Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel," reads the synopsis for Season 3. "Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar's, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines."

Narcos Season 3 arrives to Netflix on Sept. 1.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.