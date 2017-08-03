'Will & Grace' Stars Celebrate First Day Back on Set With Selfies

The Will & Grace cast came together this week to celebrate their first day back on set.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally were all smiles Wednesday as they kicked off production on the NBC revival.

"DAY 1 of @nbcwillandgrace! Standing IN THE APARTMENT with my sexykins @meganomullally. Can not believe this. Feels soooo good to laugh again. It's been awhile," Messing captioned a picture of herself with Mullally.

"Cutesville deluxe #WillAndGrace #day1 @seanhayes @the_real_eric_mccormack #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace," Mullally added to a snapshot of herself with McCormack and Hayes.

Entertainment Tonight reported Messing and Mullally led a ribbon-cutting ceremony before McCormack and Hayes shared an exuberant stage kiss. The stars recently opened up about their reunion in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together," Messing said. "Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again, it was like, 'Oh, I know how this song goes.'"

Will & Grace originally had an eight-season run from 1998 to 2006. The revival initially received a 10-episode order in January, and was increased to 12 episodes in April. The new season, which premieres Sept. 28, will ignore the previous series finale.

"These characters are still very vital and alive," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told EW. "They sound the same, they have the same chemistry and rhythms, and we're basically picking up the show you remember from 10 years ago, as opposed to changing the whole thing."

