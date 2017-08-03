Vin Diesel Developing 'Miami Vice' Reboot for NBC

Actor Vin Diesel attends the NALIP Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on June 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Vin Diesel is working with NBC to bring stylish 1980's cop drama Miami Vice back to television.

The rebooted series is being developed by the actor's One Race TV studio alongside Universal Television and Chris Morgan Productions, Deadline reported.

Diesel is expected to serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Morgan, Ainsely Davies and Shana Waterman. Diesel and Morgan have previously collaborated on all of the Fast and the Furious films together.

Peter Macmanus (The Mist, Satisfaction) is penning the script.

Diesel is said to have came up with the idea to reboot Miami Vice and made a personal appeal about the show to NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, The Hollywood Reporter noted, citing sources.

Miami Vice, which ran for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989, starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs. The show was noteworthy for capturing the look and feel of the '80s with its use of New Wave music and unique visual effects.

The series was turned into a film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx in 2006 from director Michael Mann who executive produced the original.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.