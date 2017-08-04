E! Plans TV Special to Mark 10 Years of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Ryan Seacrest is to host the 90-minute, Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special E! plans to air on Sept. 24.

Seacrest, an executive producer on the docu-series, is expected to interview Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the program. Former cast members Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner were not mentioned in the press release announcing the project.

"Since the show's inception 10 years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today's pop-culture zeitgeist," Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development for E!, said in a statement. "In celebrating the family's decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have 'kept up' since the beginning."

Season 14 of the series is scheduled to debut on the cable network on Oct. 1.

The WHOLE fam is getting together to talk about 10 years of drama. Don't miss it, September 24th, only on E! #KUWTK https://t.co/Yp9RNEN4cg — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) August 2, 2017



By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.