'The Middle' to End After Season 9 on ABC

ABC sitcom The Middle will say goodbye after Season 9.

Variety confirmed Wednesday that the comedy series, starring Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn and Charlie McDermott, will come to a close in 2018.

"We sat down with the cast at the end of last year," executive producer Eileen Heisler told Entertainment Weekly. "It was important to have a year to say goodbye. We want to be able to tell all the stories."

The Middle follows a Midwestern couple (Heaton and Flynn) and their three kids (McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer) as they live and work in the fictional small town of Orson, Ind. Heisler and executive producer DeAnn Heline said they know how the show will end.

"We started having an idea a couple years ago and honed it more in the last year," Heline shared.

"It will be true to our show," Heisler added. "It's an end that fans will like."

Heaton, who plays working mom Frankie Heck, reacted on Twitter to the sitcom's impending end.

"We love our fans and we're bringing you the most epic final season ever! @TheMiddle_ABC," the 59-year-old actress tweeted.

The Middle will return for its ninth and final season Oct. 3.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.