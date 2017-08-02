'Big Bang Theory' Creator Says Season 12 Could 'Easily' Be Show's End

Popular CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory could "easily" end after Season 12, according to the show's creator.

Co-creator Chuck Lorre confessed Tuesday that he's "amazed" the series is still on while promoting the spinoff Young Sheldon at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what's going to happen after 12," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I'm just amazed we're here."

Executive producer Steve Molaro and CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl were more open-ended about the show's future.

"We look at one episode at a time. That's what we've been doing for the last 10 years and it's gotten us this far," Molaro said.

"[We want to go] as long as we can go; 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can," Kahl added.

Executive producer Steve Holland will replace Molaro as showrunner for Season 11, as Molaro turns his focus to Young Sheldon, according to Deadline. The spinoff stars Iain Armitage as a young version of Jim Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper.

"Iain's [audition] was mind-blowing in some ways," Parsons told Entertainment Tonight in a joint interview with Armitage at the press tour. "There was a naturalness with it and a spirit with it, and an understanding of what you were saying."

"It's been really inspirational to watch," he added. "There's just a way in which he's tackling all of this that is such fun and such joy of the process."

Young Sheldon will have a special preview Sept. 25 before premiering Nov. 2. The Big Bang Theory, starring Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, will return for an 11th season Sept. 25.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.