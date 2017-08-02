Emma Roberts Returning to 'American Horror Story' for New 'Cult' Season
Emma Roberts is set to star in the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story sub-titled Cult.
Series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Roberts' casting on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the actress on-set of the new season.
"Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," Murphy wrote as Roberts is seen wearing a trench coat and holding up a knife.
Roberts also shared the same image on her Instagram account writing, "I've joined #ahscult will you?"
Cult marks a return to the series for Roberts who previously starred on American Horror Story: Coven and Freak Show. The Scream Queens alum joins a cast that also includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, Adina Howard, Lena Dunham, Mare Winningham and Frances Conroy.
American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. The new season takes place during the 2016 presidential election.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.