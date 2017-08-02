Emma Roberts Returning to 'American Horror Story' for New 'Cult' Season

Emma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Emma Roberts is set to star in the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story sub-titled Cult.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Roberts' casting on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the actress on-set of the new season.

"Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," Murphy wrote as Roberts is seen wearing a trench coat and holding up a knife.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Roberts also shared the same image on her Instagram account writing, "I've joined #ahscult will you?"

Cult marks a return to the series for Roberts who previously starred on American Horror Story: Coven and Freak Show. The Scream Queens alum joins a cast that also includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, Adina Howard, Lena Dunham, Mare Winningham and Frances Conroy.

American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. The new season takes place during the 2016 presidential election.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.