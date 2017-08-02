Brad Pitt's Plan B Producing 'Sweetbitter' Series for Starz

Executive producer Brad Pitt attends the premiere of Amazon Studios' 'The Lost City Of Z' at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Starz says it is developing a half-hour drama series called Sweetbitter, based on Stephanie Danler's debut novel by the same name.

Stu Zicherman is developing the pilot script with Danler, and both will serve as executive producers along with Plan B, which is headed by Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

"Sweetbitter follows 22-year-old Tess who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant," a press release said. "Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars, and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring, yet punishing life she has stumbled upon. This is the story of a young woman's coming-of-age, set against the rich and grimy backdrop of exclusive restaurants, conjuring a nonstop and high-adrenaline world evoking the possibility, beauty, and fragility of being young and adrift."

No casting has been announced yet.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.