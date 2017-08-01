FBI Agents Interview Serial Killers in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Mindhunter'

The FBI is investigating a number of serial killers in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming crime drama, Mindhunter.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two FBI agents in 1979 determined to find out what makes a serial killer tick, by interviewing deadly criminals as they serve out their sentences behind bars.

The aim of the endeavor is to learn how to solve new murder cases and how to best teach law enforcement officers about dealing with serial killers.

"It's not easy butchering people. It's hard work. Physically and mentally I don't think people realize, you need a vent," one serial killer explains to Groff during a chilling interview.

"How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks? Two FBI agents (portrayed by Groff and McCallany) set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers," reads the synopsis.

Mindhunter comes from executive producers David Fincher and Charlize Theron. Adapted from the Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, the series also stars Anna Torv and Hannah Gross.

Mindhunter is set to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 13.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.