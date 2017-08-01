New 'Difficult People' Key Art Sets a High Bar Ill-Tempered Billy and Julie

Different day, same unapologetic, difficult people.

Julie (Julie Klausner) and Billy (Billy Eichner) remain the snarky duo they have always been in Season 3 of Difficult People, but now these hardened New Yorkers face new problems.

Julie learns that if she increases her anti-depressants, her blood will resemble a slushie. In attempt to combat this potential malady, she tries everything from mediation to ayahuasca (a hallucinogenic drink prepared from bark native to the Amazon region) to find peace and happiness.

Meanwhile, Billy embarks on a journey of his own with his first real boyfriend (John Cho).

Whether or not Julie turns into a human Slurpee or Billy manages to keep a relationship is up in the air for the third season. But the show's key art promises tthe new season will be "all the rage."

Difficult People, Season Premiere, Tuesday, Aug. 8, Hulu