Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Lebron James Appear in New 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Trailer

James Corden and Lebron James in a new promo for 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series.'

The new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series shows previews of celebrity pairings like John Legend and Alicia Keys, Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba, Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton and more.

The trailer shows the celebs singing and getting into mischief to the tune of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again."

The spinoff of The Late Late Show skit will consist of 16 half-hour episodes and will be the first video series for Apple's music streaming service.

James Corden, who started Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show, will not be hosting the series version but will appear in some episodes.

He will continue to produce Carpool Karaoke segments as part of The Late Late Show.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will debut on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8.

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.