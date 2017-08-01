Steven Yeun, Wil Wheaton Voice Characters in 'Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters'

Actor Steven Yeun attends AMC presents "Talking Dead Live" for the premiere of The Walking Dead at Hollywood Forever on October 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and Star Trek: The Next Generation icon Wil Wheaton are lending their voices to characters in Netflix's Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters series.

Twenty-six episodes of the show—which is based on a beloved, Hasbro toy line from the 1970s—are expected to begin streaming in late 2017. Its vocal cast will also include Scott Menville, Ogie Banks, Felicia Day, Keith David, Kate Mulgrew and Walter Koenig.

"Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters is the first Hasbro brand to receive a Netflix original series order. We have been waiting for just the right moment to re-imagine Stretch for a new audience and our friends at Netflix got it right away; they have been a tremendous partner," Stephen Davis, chief content officer and executive vice president of Hasbro Inc., said in a statement Monday. "We have hit a superhero sweet spot, and with Netflix's global reach, kids across the world will fall in love with its fun characters and action-packed storyline."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.