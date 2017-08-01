Carol Burnett to Star in Netflix Series With 'A Little Help' From Kids

The unscripted comedy A Little Help with Carol Burnett is to premiere on Netflix in 2018.

The 12-episode series will feature "pint-sized opinions from a panel of straight-talking 4 to 8-year-olds, Carol and her guests," who will "reveal how a different generation solves life's biggest dilemmas," a press release said.

"Someone once asked me how old I am inside," said Burnett in a statement Monday. "I thought about it, and came up with, 'I'm about eight.' So, it's going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age."

"We're thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix," added Bela Bajaria, vice president of content acquisition for Netflix. "Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her."

"We couldn't be more excited to be working on our first series with Netflix, and to be working with a comedy legend like Carol Burnett is truly a dream come true," noted Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development for dick clark productions.

Burnett, 84, is best known for her variety program, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran 1967-78. She is an Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Mark Twain Prize and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.