Anna Paquin-Allen Leech Drama 'Bellevue' to Debut on WGN America in 2018

WGN America says it has acquired the U.S. rights to the drama Bellevue, starring True Blood icon Anna Paquin and Downton Abbey alum Allen Leech.

Paquin is executive producing the eight-episode series alongside creators/showrunners Jane Maggs and Adrienne Mitchell.

Co-starring Shawn Doyle, the show is expected to premiere in the United States in early 2018.

"Welcome to Bellevue—a small town with big secrets," a press release explained. "Twenty years ago the murder of a young woman traumatized the community. Now the killer is back. Or is he? When a high school hockey star wrestling with his gender identity goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. As the case pulls her further away from her family, she is also confronted by a mysterious person from her past with disturbing answers and a terrifying need to get inside her head. Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie and her boss on the force, Police Chief Peter Welland."

