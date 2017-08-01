Nia Long Joins the Ensemble of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Actor Nia Long attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Boyz N the Hood and Keanu alum Nia Long has joined the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles as a series regular for Season 9, CBS announced Monday.

The show is set to return with fresh episodes Oct. 1.

Long will play the team's new executive assistant director, former Secret Service agent Shay Mosely, starting in the season premiere.

"The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show," NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "We couldn't be happier to have her join our family."

NCIS: Los Angeles also stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.