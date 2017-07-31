'Arrested Development' Season 5: Jason Bateman Teases Start of Production

Arrested Development star Jason Bateman is ready to begin production on Season 5.

The 48-year-old actor, who plays Michael Bluth on the Netflix series, shared a photo from the show's set Sunday before the cast begins filming Aug. 8.

"Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th," he captioned the picture on Twitter.

Arrested Development initially had a three-season run on Fox from 2003 to 2006, and was revived for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013. The streaming service confirmed in May that the series will return for a fifth season in 2018.

Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0PF7ZqkmWM — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 30, 2017

"It's a testament to the brilliance of Mitch [Hurtwitz's] creation, the passion of his audience, and the love his cast holds in their hearts for his writing and characters that we have been able to 'get the band back together' not once but twice since the Emmy-winning original run," Fox Television Group CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said at the time.

Arrested Development also stars Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Michael Cera and Ali Shawkat. Bateman told EW Radio this month that Season 5 will focus on the mystery of Lucille Austero's (Liza Minelli) death.

Netflix: What's Coming and Going in August 2017 Netflix is bringing the heat this summer with some much-anticipated original shows and films. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will premiere on Aug. 4 and Marve...

"The central spine of that story is the death of Liza Minelli's character and a bit of whodunit, who may have done it, who had something to do with it," the actor shared.

"That's sort of a central thread around which [Mitch] is going to braid in all the colorful plot complications that he knows how to do," he added.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.