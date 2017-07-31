Colman Domingo Is Adapting His Play 'Dot' as a Series for AMC

Fear the Walking Dead actor Colman Domingo is developing a series called In the Middle of the Street for AMC.

The show is based on his celebrated play, Dot.

"A family in fading West Philadelphia must confront old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present," a synopsis said, adding the drama "unflinchingly tackles aging parents, marriage, sexuality, and politics with humor and joy."

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.