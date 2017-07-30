Lifetime Orders Simone Biles Biopic and a Renews 'UnREAL' for Fourth Season

Lifetime says it has renewed UnREAL for a fourth season and ordered Season 2 of Mary Kills People.

The announcement was made Friday by Liz Gateley, the cable network's executive vice president and head of programming.

Caroline Dhavernas Slays in Lifetime's 'Mary Kills People' In 'Mary Kills People,' Caroline Dhavernas stars as an ER doctor who moonlights as an 'Angel of Death' and helps terminal patients with assisted suicide. The actress shares how she's bringing levity to the art of dying.

Also on Lifetime's schedule is the psychological thriller You starring Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail, as well as The Simone Biles Story and Toni Braxton's TV movie Faith Under Fire.

"It's an exciting time for all women when a female-directed movie, featuring a female superhero, tops the summer box office," Gateley said. "In television, Lifetime is the top tier destination for hiring female writers, directors and producers and we continue to celebrate the everyday, real-life heroes in our programming."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.