A&E Says Its Elizabeth Smart Documentary and TV movie Will Air in November

A&E Networks says it has set premiere dates for two programs timed to the 15th anniversary of Elizabeth Smart's childhood abduction.

Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography will air in two 90-minute installments on A&E Nov. 12-13, while the Lifetime Original Movie I Am Elizabeth Smart—starring Skeet Ulrich, Deirdre Lovejoy and Alana Boden—is to debut on Nov. 18.

"With Lifetime as the leading movie brand in cable and A&E at the forefront of long form documentary storytelling, we have the unique opportunity to utilize the combined power of our portfolio to tell critical stories like this one and connect with a wider audience in original and powerful ways," Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, said in a statement Friday.

Smart, who cooperated with the making of the documentary and TV movie, was 14 when she was abducted by a religious fanatic in June 2002 from her home in Salt Lake City. She was held captive for nine months during which she was starved and raped until she managed to escape.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.