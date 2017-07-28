June Foray, Voice Actress From 'the Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,' Dead at 99

Voice actress June Foray poses for a photo before being presented with the Crystal Anvil Award for Outstanding Contribution to Animation at the UCLA Animation Workshop Festival of Animation at the James Bridges Theater at Melnitz Hall on the UCLA campus on June 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

June Foray, a cartoon voice actress best known for providing the voices of Rocky and Natasha in The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, has died at the age of 99.

Foray's friend Dave Nimitz confirmed the star's death late Wednesday on Facebook writing, "With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old."

Foray's cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Outside of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Foray also provided the voices of other cartoon characters such as Witch Hazel from Looney Tunes, Nell from Dudley Do-Right, Granny from Tweety and Sylvester cartoons, Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mother Magoo in the Mister Magoo series and many others.

In film, Foray provided the voices for Lucifer the Cat in Cinderella, a mermaid in Peter Pan and demonic doll Talky Tina in an episode of The Twilight Zonetitled "Living Doll." The actress also returned for 2000's The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle and for DreamWorks' 2014 Rocky and Bullwinkle short.

In 2012, she received a Daytime Emmy for her work as Mrs. Cauldron on The Garfield Show and was honored with the Governor's Award by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2013 for her career in voice acting.

Foray also helped establish the Hollywood branch of the International Animated Film Society and their Annie Awards, which have been given annually since 1972 to honor contributions made to the art of animation.

"June touched so many lives with not only her classic animation voice work but also her efforts to maintain the Motion Picture Academy's Best Animated Short Oscar, her leadership in crafting the Academy's Best Animated Feature category and, of course, her guidance as one of the founders of ASIFA-Hollywood, including her very singular creation, the Annie Awards," ASIFA-Hollywood said in a statement. "She was one of a kind. A trail blazer, a great talent and a truly wonderful person."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.