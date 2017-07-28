'Good Behavior' Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date

Season 2 of Michelle Dockery's con-artist drama Good Behavior is to begin on TNT Oct. 15.

The show co-stars Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney, Lusia Strus, Nyles Steele and Joey Kern, and was created by Chad Hodge and Blake Crouch. Hodge is the show-runner for the series, which is based on Crouch's books.

"Letty Raines always gets what she wants. She even got back the one thing that had eluded her for so long—her son, Jacob," a synopsis said. "Unfortunately the deal she struck with the FBI to regain custody of her son nearly cost her the love of an assassin named Javier, the one man who ever truly understood her. As the second season of Good Behavior opens, Letty has patched things up with Javier and reconciled with her mother, Estelle, who had long stood in the way of Letty getting custody of Jacob."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.