Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Producing Boston-Set Pilot for Showtime

Actor/director Ben Affleck (L) and actor/producer Matt Damon speak onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Showtime says it has ordered City on a Hill, a one-hour drama pilot set in 1990s Boston and executive produced by lifelong friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The pilot was written by Chuck MacLean and is to be directed by Gavin O'Connor.

"City on a Hill is a gritty thriller about severe corruption and gangs, the type of series that takes you back and centers around the crime-riddled streets of Boston in the early '90s," executive producer Jennifer Todd said in a statement Thursday. "We are excited to be a part of this project with Showtime and to partner with Gavin again."

Turner at TCA: New Chris Pine/Patty Jenkins Drama Coming to TNT Also: We're also getting more 'Animal Kingdom,' an Emmy winner is coming to 'Angie Tribeca' and 'Search Party' Season 2 gets a premiere date.

"Chuck wrote a pressure-cooker of a script steeped in the tribal codes of a Shakespeare play—family, blood, betrayal, honor. His take on the ties that bind is handled with a deep honesty and insight. I see the show as a brawling thriller -- and an intimate family drama—played out on the rough streets of Boston," added O'Connor.

Affleck and Damon—whose real-life roots are in Boston—won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for penning 1997's Good Will Hunting.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.