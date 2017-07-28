'Angie Tribeca' Renewed for a Fourth Season; Bobby Cannavale Joins Ensemble

TBS says it has ordered a fourth season of its cop comedy Angie Tribeca, starring Rashida Jones.

Ten new episodes are scheduled to debut on the cable network in 2018.

"And in a shameless attempt to grab some much-deserved awards attention, the fourth season will welcome a new cast member: two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, who has proven time and time again that he is irresistible to the Academy. Fingers crossed!" a press release said about the Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl alum.

Nancy and Steve Carell are executive producers on Angie Tribeca, along with showrunner Ira Ungerleider.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.