Katy Perry Set to Host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards has found its leading lady. Multi-platinum selling pop star Katy Perry will host the annual awards show live from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The previous MTV VMA award winner will not only host the fete, she will also perform. Earlier this week, Perry received five VMA nominations, including Best Pop, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for “Chained to the Rhythm,” Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit,” and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’ “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Perry and Big Sean.

Critic's Notebook: Emmy Nominations, Breakthroughs and Snubs An impressive number of first-time nominees, especially in the drama categories, energizes this year's Emmy race,

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” said Katy Perry, in a nod to the VMA's moonman-shaped award. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The ceremony will air live on MTV, Sunday, August 27 at 8/7c.

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the list of nominees with eight nods, while Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five each. Leading up to the ceremony, fans can vote for the winner in each category at www.vma.mtv.com.