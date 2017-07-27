Ric Flair's ESPN '30 for 30' Documentary to Air in November, Trailer Released

Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.

ESPN's upcoming 30 for 30 documentary on professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is set to premiere on Nov. 7.

"Director Rory Karpf (I Hate Christian Laettner, The Book of Manning) will take an inside look at Flair's story, including his triumphs, his tragedies, and his pivotal role in turning pro wrestling into mainstream sports entertainment," reads a synopsis for the film.

ESPN released a trailer for the documentary on Wednesday that featured Flair and other notable wrestling figures discussing The Nature Boy's legendary career such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, current WWE COO Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

"Everybody wanted to be me, every man because I had the nicest clothes, biggest cars and more women and I was the best wrestler" Flair says in the clip.

"Everyone kind of grew up watching this guy, bigger than life," adds The Undertaker.

Known for screaming "WOOOOOO!" Flair, real name Richard Morgan Fliehr, is one of the most decorated and recognizable figures in professional wrestling history. Flair has been crowned a Heavyweight Champion 16 times and is the only two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, once by himself and once with his former team The Four Horsemen.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.