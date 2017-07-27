Netflix Orders Second Season of 'Castlevania'

Netflix says it has ordered a second season of its animated series, Castlevania.

Based on the popular, video-game franchise of the same name from Japan's Konami, the show is billed as a "dark medieval fantasy that follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself."

Netflix: What's Coming and Going in August 2017 Netflix is bringing the heat this summer with some much-anticipated original shows and films. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will premiere on Aug. 4 and Marve...

The voice cast includes Graham McTavish, Richard Armitage, James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola and Alejandra Reynoso. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

"Castlevania has been a world icon for 30 years. WOW! and Frederator are honored to have the privilege of bringing it to life as an entertainment series that will continue its story for years to come," Fred Seibert, chief creative officer of WOW! Unlimited Media and chief executive officer of Frederator Networks and Frederator Studios, said in a statement.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.