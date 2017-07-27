Jon Stewart to Star in First HBO Special in More Than 20 Years
Comedian Jon Stewart is to headline his first HBO stand-up special in more than 20 years.
Variety said the project was announced Wednesday at a Television Critics Association summer press tour event.
"I'm really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO," Stewart said. "They've always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special."
HBO at TCA: 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs, 'Deadwood' and 'Confederate' Controversy
The execs also gave an update on the upcoming third season of 'True Detective.'
HBO programming head Casey Bloys added, "We've all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor."
The cable network did not give a premiere date for the program, The New York Times said.
Stewart, 54, is best known for hosting the satirical news program The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015 on Comedy Central.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.