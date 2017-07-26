Usher Sings, Cleans Walk of Fame Star in Latest Edition of Carpool Karaoke

Usher and James Corden perform in Carpool Karaoke during >em>The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Usher sang a number of his hit songs including "Burn" and taught James Corden some dance moves in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The popular Late Late Show segment featuring the R&B Superstar aired Tuesday and began with Usher performing with Corden his 2004 smash hit "Yeah!" that features Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Once the duo pulled over, Usher gave the late night host some pointers on how to smoothly stroll into the club and how to light up the dance floors with a couple of moves. "I feel like I'm in a Broadway show," Corden joked as he attempted to replicate how Usher enters a club.



Other key moments from the car ride included Usher and Corden cleaning up the singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and stopping to help push a car that had broken down in the middle of the street.

"I had no idea when I got in your car that I would be pushing cars and also cleaning my own star," Usher said.

Usher and Corden also performed together "Caught Up," "I Don't Mind," and ended the trip with a rendition of "OMG."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.