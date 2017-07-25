Netflix Orders New Animated Comedy From Matt Groening

Writer/producer Matt Groening attends "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Disenchantment, from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, has been ordered by Netflix. The adult, animated comedy series will follow a young princess named Bean (Abbi Jacobson), who has a drinking problem, her companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre), as they explore the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

“Ultimately," says Matt Groening, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

The cast also includings John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Ten episodes of Disenchantment will premiere on Netflix in 2018. Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) will serve as executive producers.