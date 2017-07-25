A New CW Hero Is Born in Latest 'Black Lightning' Trailer

The CW's latest DC superhero property, Black Lightning starring Cress Williams, is formally introduced in a new teaser trailer.

The clip, released during the San Diego Comic-Con, begins with looks at the network's stable of DC superhero dramas including Arrow, Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Black Lightning is set to arrive on The CW in 2018.

"The city is getting more and more dangerous every moment," Williams says as he is seen putting on his superhero outfit in order to protect the streets of New Orleans. Black Lightning is then seen using his high-voltage electric powers that he shoots from his hands in order to stop a criminal.

"Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning," reads the synopsis.

"However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his superhero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce's crime-fighting days are long behind him...or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns -- to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community."

The CW has yet to announce a premiere date for Black Lightning.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.