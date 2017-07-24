The CW Releases 'Riverdale' Blooper Reel and Season 2 Sneak Peek

The CW has released a sneak peek at Season 2 of their Archie comics-based drama Riverdale, alongside bloopers taken from Season 1.

The video unveiled during the San Diego Comic-Con, features Riverdale stars KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Cole Sprouse (Jughead) and others acting goofing and forgetting their lines as part of the blooper reel.

The Season 2 teaser that plays afterwards features Archie carrying his father (Luke Perry) to the hospital after he was shot during the Season 1 finale.

"People will look back at this as the exact moment that last bit of Riverdale's innocence finally died," Sprouse, the narrator of the series, says.

Riverdale returns to the CW on Oct. 11.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.