'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer Drops at Comic-Con, Racks Up Millions of Views

Actors (L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Press line during Comic-Con International 2017 at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The first trailer for Season 2 of Stranger Things has gotten nearly 3 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.

The sci-fi drama stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Cara Buono. It will return with fresh episodes on Oct. 27.

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived," said a message accompanying this weekend's 3-minute preview, which features Michael Jackson's hit song, "Thriller," including the creepy spoken-word prologue by Vincent Price.

The clip also offers a glimpse of Brown's character Eleven whose fate was unclear at the end of Season 1.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.