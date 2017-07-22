'The Walking Dead': Negan Confronts Gabriel, Heroes Prepare for War in Season 8 Trailer

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

AMC unveiled a 5-minute trailer for Season 8 of The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con Friday.

The preview, which was also posted on YouTube, starts off with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's sadistic Negan telling Seth Gilliam's terrified Father Gabriel, "I hope you've got your [expletive] pants on."

When the cleric—alone and trapped with hordes of flesh-eating monsters outside the door—seems confused and asks, "What?" Negan clarifies with a sickening grin: "Your [expletive] pants. I hope you're wearing them right now because you are about to [expletive] your pants."

The camera then cuts to favorite characters Rick [Andrew Lincoln,] Carl [Chandler Riggs,] Carol [Melissa McBride,] Tara [Alanna Masterson] and Maggie [Lauren Cohan,] appearing to wait for Negan's soldiers to attack. King Ezekiel [Khary Payton] is also seen walking around his compound; Daryl [Norman Reedus] drinks out of a canteen, while sitting on his motorcycle and watching walkers approach; Michonne [Danai Gurira] and Rosita [Christian Serratos] ride around in a car; and Enid [Katelyn Nacon] keeps watch at a wall.

In addition, Rick, Maggie and King Ezekiel make rousing speeches, urging their followers to fight back against Negan and his minions, so they can start rebuilding the world.

The clip ends with the image of a walking stick leaning up against a wall and an older looking Rick lying in bed with flowers on his nightstand.

The zombie-apocalypse drama is to return with fresh episodes on Oct. 22.



By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.