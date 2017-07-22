Netflix Orders Second Season of 'Marvel's Iron Fist'

Netflix has renewed Marvel's Iron Fist for a second season.

Jeph Loeb, Marvel's head of television, announced the renewal Friday during the Marvel's The Defenders panel at San Diego Comic Con.

"Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family's legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist," an Iron Fist synopsis explains.

Played by Finn Jones, the character will be seen teaming up with his fellow heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in the Netflix miniseries Marvel's The Defenders on Aug. 18. Season 1 of Iron Fist is streaming now.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.