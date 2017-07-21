Comic-Con 2017: New 'Defenders' Teaser Features Stan Lee (VIDEO)

Comic book titan Stan Lee appeared in a promo for Marvel's Defenders shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

The upcoming Netflix drama will bring together characters from the TV shows Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Starring Mike Colter, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones, the miniseries is to begin streaming on Aug. 18.

"They're the greatest stories ever told," Lee said as he rides around New York City in the back of a car, his words interspersed with action scenes featuring the Defenders characters. "Heroes show we don't need to be perfect to do what's right. It's not about living without fear, but facing injustice. It's not about being powerful, but finding your calling when you least expect it."

We all have power within ourselves. pic.twitter.com/oLDh9fKnUA — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 20, 2017

Lee, 94, was recently honored as a Disney Legend. His hand- and foot-prints were also immortalized in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood this week. He co-created the superheroes Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor, the X-Men and many others for Marvel.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.