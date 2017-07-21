Holly Marie Combs Shuts Down 'Charmed' Reboot Rumors

Actress Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.

Former Charmed star Holly Marie Combs says fans shouldn't keep their hopes up for a reboot.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Piper Halliwell on The WB series, said in a post Thursday that she won't be reuniting with Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan.

"I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that... rumors," Combs captioned a promo photo of herself, Milano and McGowan.

"But here's #tbt to our wood nymph days," she added. "In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That's my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed."

The CW president Mark Pedowitz had announced plans in January for a new Charmed series set in 1976. He denied the project will be a prequel, but confirmed there will be a "Power of Three element in there."

"At this point, it's a self-contained, self-sustaining show," Pedowitz said. "In terms of whether the [original] characters or actresses will come into the series, we'll see what happens as the series goes on. That's to be determined."

Combs portrayed Piper throughout Charmed's eight-season run on The WB, which was relaunched as The CW in 2006. She has since played Ella Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, which ended in June after seven seasons.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.