'The Originals' to End After Season 5

The CW series The Originals will soon come to a close.

Creator and executive producer Julie Plec confirmed in a tweet Thursday that the Vampire Diaries spinoff, starring Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies, will end after Season 5.

"We invite you to help us say goodbye to The Originals, which begins shooting its fifth and final season on Monday," she wrote ahead of the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Plec said it was "both a gift and burden to be able to control" the program's end. She credited The CW Television Network president Mark Pedowitz and WBTV president Peter Roth for the series being able to go out on its own terms.

"Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it's a true blessing to be a part of making that choice. I want each actor to play their last scene as their character, and to put their character to bed with grace and care," the producer explained.

"So please, join us at Comic Con and as we move ahead with our final season of The Originals," she said. "Celebrate with us, cry with us, visit with us, watch us next spring when we air... and know that in a show about an immortal family who believes in 'Always and Forever,' it's never really the end of the story..."

Morgan, who plays the vampire Klaus Mikaelson, reacted on Twitter to Plec's announcement.

"#TheOriginalsS5 will be our last. Thanks for your undying support & I hope you'll keep the darkest corner of your heart reserved for us ;)," the 36-year-old British actor tweeted.

The Originals co-stars Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. The series is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, which ended in March after eight seasons on The CW.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.