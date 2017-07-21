Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman to Star in Netflix's 'Haunting of Hill House'

Carla Gugino and Michiel Huisman are to star in Netflix's 10-part series based on Shirley Jackson's novel, The Haunting of Hill House.

The contemporary thriller will be executive produced by Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

The project marks a reunion between Gugino and director Mike Flanagan, who recently completed work on the Stephen King adaptation Gerald's Game, also for Netflix.

"So thrilled to be working with @carlagugino again!" Flanagan tweeted.

"DITTO @flanaganfilm! Very excited to be a part of this new incarnation of #TheHauntingOfHillHouse. Let the games begin," the actress replied.

By Karen Butler

