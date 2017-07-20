Lena Dunham Joins 'American Horror Story'

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy shared some casting news on Twitter Wednesday.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" Murphy tweeted.

The post didn't offer any other details about the role Dunham will play, but The Hollywood Reporter said this season of the anthology series will begin on Election Night 2016.

Previously confirmed co-stars include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Colton Haynes, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Cheyenne Jackson. Dunham is best known for writing, directing and starring in the HBO series, Girls.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.