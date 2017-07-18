Drama Series Based on Mariah Carey's Life in Development at Starz

Mariah Carey poses after large crowds gathered in anticipation of the unveiling of the Bay Christmas windows and the singer gave a two song performance. November 3, 2016.

Starz is developing a fictional drama series based on the life of Mariah Carey.

The series will follow the rise of a bi-racial 16-year-old singer who lives in New York City in 1986 as she becomes the highest-selling female artist of all-time, Deadline reported.

Carey is executive producing the project along with filmmaker Brett Ratner (Rush Hour). Nina Colman was has scripted the series, will serve as showrunner.

The pop star was recently the subject of an E! reality series titled Mariah's World that documented the singer as she prepared for a European tour and planned her wedding to ex-fiancee James Packer.

Carey has also previously guest-starred on Fox's music drama Empire.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.