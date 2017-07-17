Alec Baldwin to Star in NBC's Staging of 'A Few Good Men'

Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during Spike's "Spike's One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" at The Apollo Theater on June 25, 2017 in New York City.

Emmy winner Alec Baldwin is to play U.S. Marine Col. Nathan Jessep in NBC's live staging of A Few Good Men, the network announced Monday.

Aaron Sorkin is adapting his own play for the planned 2018 broadcast, which he will also executive produce.

"Alec Baldwin is the gift that keeps on giving at NBC, and we're excited to have him starring in Aaron Sorkin's towering work as we expand our live theater imprint beyond musicals," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "No stranger to live television, Alec is the most multi-faceted actor in the world and his range is incomparable. He will put his own inimitable stamp on the role of Col. Jessep in a play that is still as surprising and relevant as ever, from one of the most gifted writers working today."

"Alec is one of our greatest actors. Having him play this role -- live onstage for a television audience—is a dream come true. This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms," Sorkin added.

The play was previously adapted as an iconic, 1992 movie, which starred Jack Nicholson as Jessup. Baldwin is best known for his work on the sitcom 30 Rock and sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.