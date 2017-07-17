WWE Cancels After-Show 'Talking Smack,' Daniel Bryan, The Miz React

Daniel Bryan attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City.

WWE has canceled its Network exclusive Smackdown after-show Talking Smack that featured hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan interviewing WWE Superstars.

"We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 Live," the company said in a statement about how Talking Smack will no longer appear following Smackdown Live on Tuesdays.

The announcement caught both Bryan, who is the general manager of Smackdown, and Young, off guard and the two shared their shock on Twitter.

"I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out. I'm the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!!" Bryan wrote.

"Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time," added Young about how she will be mostly seen interviewing Superstars backstage during episodes of Raw and Smackdown.

Talking Smack debuted on the WWE Network in August 2016 and became popular with fans for its no-holds barred conversations that gave Superstars the chance to speak their mind.

A notable Talking Smack moment involved now current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz getting in Bryan's face after the general manager said The Miz wrestled like a "coward." The moment featured a passionate speech from the A-lister that sparked a months-long feud between The Miz and Bryan.

"RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all," The Miz wrote on Twitter.

Hollywood screenwriter and noted WWE fan Max Landis has started a petition on change.org to bring back Talking Smack.

"Talking Smack was an innovative, engaging, compelling and reliably hilariously funny closer look at the characters and world of the WWE. It drove deeper interest in characters who often didn't get time to speak on television, and was home to some of the best segments in recent history," reads the petition which has reached over 12,000 signatures out of its 15,000 goal. "Stand up and shout loud for an uncommon and uncommonly smart show."

